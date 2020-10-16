Dumped couch: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

6:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call from a homeowner in the 100 block of Hill Street who awoke to find an unknown car parked in their driveway.

10:37 a.m. Officers responded to a report of several dogs running off leash on the corner of Elk River Road and Copper Ridge Circle. Officers were unable to find the dogs.

2:51 p.m. Officers got a call about someone using another person’s identity to get a phone. Officers took a fraud report.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

3:04 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident about a couch that had been dumped on the corner of Apres Ski Way and Longthong Road. They are continuing to investigate the dumping Friday.

3:09 p.m. Officers got a fraud report in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. A person had responded to a Craigslist advertisement for an apartment available and had sent in a deposit. The Craigslist post was fraudulent.

10:34 p.m. Officers came across several trashcans that had been knocked over in West Acres Trailer Park. The suspected culprit, a bear, was nowhere to be seen.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents like traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents like traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters had four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters had three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters had one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters had one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.