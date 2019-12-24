DUI arrests: The Record for Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

1:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a civil complaint from a storage business in the 24100 block of Routt County Road 25 in Oak Creek.

9:08 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called about a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 5 along Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek.

11:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of fraud from the 200 block of Caribou Lane.

1:05 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Iris Lane.

3:37 p.m. Oak Creek Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of committing several crimes dating back to October. The man faces charges for speeding, violating a protection order, reporting false information to authorities, driving without a valid license, driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI per se.

3:47 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

4:39 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 1300 block of Overlook Drive.

9:35 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop at Ninth and Pine streets. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI per se, speeding more than 10 mph over the limit and avoiding a court appearance.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.