DUI arrest: The Record for Friday, July 17, 2020
Friday, July 17, 2020
12:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a disturbance at Pine and Fourth streets.
2:46 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
5:15 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at Yampa and Fifth streets.
8:10 a.m. Police received a report of a theft at a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:59 a.m.Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a trespassing incident in the 23600 block of Sagebrush Circle in Oak Creek.
3:53 p.m. Police pulled someone over on suspicion of driving under the influence. They arrested a man on three charges, including driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving under restraint and not having a visible license plate.
7:52 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 300 block of East Second Street in Oak Creek.
8:21 p.m. Police received a report of theft from a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
9:05 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at the Howelsen Skate Park.
10:49 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 700 block of Yama Street.
Total incidents: 42
- Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s Office deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
