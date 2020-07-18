DUI arrest: The Record for Friday, July 17, 2020

Friday, July 17, 2020

12:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a disturbance at Pine and Fourth streets.

2:46 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

5:15 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at Yampa and Fifth streets.

8:10 a.m. Police received a report of a theft at a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:59 a.m.Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a trespassing incident in the 23600 block of Sagebrush Circle in Oak Creek.

3:53 p.m. Police pulled someone over on suspicion of driving under the influence. They arrested a man on three charges, including driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving under restraint and not having a visible license plate.

7:52 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 300 block of East Second Street in Oak Creek.

8:21 p.m. Police received a report of theft from a hotel in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

9:05 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at the Howelsen Skate Park.

10:49 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 700 block of Yama Street.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.