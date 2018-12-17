Dueling piano fundraiser collects $27K for Montessori school

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Duel, a dueling piano fundraiser for Mountain Village Montessori Charter School, attracted almost 200 guests and raised over $27,000 for the tuition-free public school.

Key sponsors for the event included Michelle and Clay Garner, of Garner Steamboat Realty, Easy 94.1 radio station and Steamboat Emergency Center.

The school opened in September 2016 and is a public charter school that offers a tuition-free first- through sixth-grade program as well as a tuition-based pre-kindergarten and kindergarten program. Enrollment at the school has increased from 134 to 175 students. Visit Mvmcs.org for more information about the school.

Next year's event will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Old Town Pub.