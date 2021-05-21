Dude, where’s my car? The Record for Thursday, May 20

Thursday, May 20

12:36 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident who believed his car was stolen in the 100 block of 11th Street. Officers searched the area and found the vehicle in front of the business the man was visiting when he said his car was stolen.

12:41 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road who said he was concerned about a bear wandering inside someone’s garage. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

2:00 p.m. Officers took a report from a vehicle owner whose car was damaged in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

5:47 p.m. Officers received an online report about a computer stolen from a resident’s vehicle. The resident did not know where the vehicle was when the computer was stolen, so officers did not have an exact address.

9:31 p.m. Officers received several complaints about short-term renters playing loud music in the 300 block of Little Moon Trail. Officers asked the tenants to turn the music off and they did.

Total incidents: 57

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.