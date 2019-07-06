Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill expands fun by adding pool tables

Dude and Dan’s on Lincoln Avenue will be renovating the space next door to expand, and add pools tables to it’s lineup of games.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Inside the doors of Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill customers will find large screen televisions to watch the game, food and beverages to satisfy their thirst and hunger and a large game room upstairs providing fun for every member of the family.

But for the past three years Brandon Pfaff, who owns Dude & Dan’s with his wife, Jackie, has been asked more than once why the downtown Steamboat Springs hangout doesn’t have pool tables.

“We have had a ton of requests, and people asking on a daily basis, if we have pool tables,” Pfaff said. “There is only one other place, I think in town, that has pool tables. So when the space became available, we started talking about it.”

In April the Sand Gallery next door closed its doors, offering Pfaff the opportunity, and the space to expand his business. It will also allow him to add pool the the lineup of games for the first time since the local bar and grill opened its doors at 1106 Lincoln Ave.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” Pfaff said. “The goal with our upstairs game room is that it will be more geared for kids. This new space next door will have pool tables, foosball and darts. It will have more social games and adult style games. We will also be adding four or five televisions, so we will be up to about 20 televisions. Game days, on Saturday and Sundays during football season, are already a lot of fun. We are looking forward to expanding that into the new space.”

Pfaff said he had not really thought about expanding but admits as the business has grown, he realized that more space was needed. He is hoping the expansion, which he is hoping to complete over the next three weeks, will provide a new space that brings more people and more fun to his business. He is also hoping it will give him a little more room for storage.

When finished the space is expected to become home for two pool tables, and Pfaff plans to move foosball table, which sees limited use upstairs, into the new space that will also have room for darts.

An inside door leading from Dude & Dan’s will access the space, and the current entrance will become an exit only. Pfaff said he will also be able to close off the space for private parties and other events.

Pfaff said Dude & Dan’s is also in the process of adding new games to the upstairs game room, and that the new space will allow him to add a few more games to the current lineup.

Dude & Dan’s is open daily at 11 a.m. and closes at midnight. It has a full menu offering starters, salads, sandwiches and main dishes including meatloaf, gumbo, steak frites, jerk chicken and spring vegetable pasta to name a few.

