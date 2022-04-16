BREAKING: Duck Pond Fire in Gypsum prompts evacuation order, closes I-70

A wildland fire sparked in Gypsum Saturday afternoon and was intensified by high winds.

UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): Interstate 70 is now closed eastbound and westbound between milemarker 187 Glenwood Springs and milemarker 157 at Wolcott due to the Duck Pond Fire.

The fire is estimated to be between 25-30 acres, according to Eagle County Government.

The Duck Pond Fire sparked Saturday afternoon in Gypsum, prompting evacuations in the area.

UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Residents, businesses and others on Eagle Street, Eagle Court and all streets west of 2nd street from Railroad Avenue to Vicksburg Lane are now on pre-evacuation notice, according to EC Alerts.

UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): The fire has spread due to high winds, prompting a mandatory evacuation order for residents, businesses and others at Highway 6 milemarker 140 in Gypsum. This includes Eagle River Estates and all locations west of the intersection at Highway 6 and River View Road that are south of Interstate 70 and north of the Eagle River, according to EC Alerts.

Residents, businesses and others in Red Hill Area are also advised to be ready to evacuate. This includes Beacon Rd, Cedar Dr, Strohm Cir, Highland Rd, Sunset Ln, Knob Ln.

People in these areas may be asked to evacuate if the wildland fire worsens.

An evacuation shelter is being set up at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Road. Pets are allowed.

A small fire Saturday sparked just west of Gypsum. A crew from the Gypsum Fire Protection District had to hike into the fire on the south side of the Eagle River.

Neighborhoods on the west side of Gypsum Saturday afternoon were notified to prepare to evacuate due to a wildfire burning west of town.

The fire, on the south side of the Eagle River, required a crew from the Gypsum Fire Protection District to hike into the scene, about halfway between the Bureau of Land Management campground just west of town and the River Dance RV park. A crew from the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District was on standby on the north side of the river, and air support was also on standby.

While the fire was less than 1 acre in size as of about 3 p.m., flames could be seen from U.S. Highway 6. That highway was closed between Gypsum and Dotsero at about 4 p.m. For highway information, go to cotrip.org .

The pre-evacuation notice came at about 4:20 p.m.

To sign up for emergency alerts, go to ecemergency.org .

