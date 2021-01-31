Dubiously damaged doorknob: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 30
Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021
12:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a very loud vehicle in a parking lot near Walton Pond Circle. The people were no longer there when officers arrived.
8:35 a.m. Officers took a report of damage to a doorknob near the 700 block of Grand Street. The incident is under investigation.
2:30 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a drunk skier near the base of the resort. The skier was given a ticket for underage drinking.
5:00 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers got a call about a person with their dog hiking on Emerald Mountain that had gotten turned around. Before volunteers were dispatched, a friend hiked up and helped them find their way out.
5:06 p.m. Officers got a report about a verbal argument in the line waiting for the bus near Gondola Square. When officers arrived, it appeared the argument had migrated on to a bus. Officers were able to make contact with the verbally sparing parties to ensure it was resolved.
8:41 p.m. Officers responded to the report of some people refusing to leave a restaurant near 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, the people decided it was time to leave.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
