Dry Creek overflows near property in Hayden Tuesday night
Residents in Hayden worked to mitigate flood damage by reinforcing sandbag barriers Tuesday night, April 18, after Dry Creek overflowed its banks.
At 9:30 p.m. more than a dozen residents were working in tandem, some filling sandbags and others carrying them through floodwater in an effort to save property.
