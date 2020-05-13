Drunken yelling: The Record for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about two bears that got into an unsecured dumpster in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
1:29 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at a mobile home park in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
7:25 a.m. Police were called about a garbage can that a bear ransacked in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
9:55 a.m. Police were called about a fight between two dogs in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Circle.
12:33 p.m. Police were called about a transient man yelling at passersby outside a restaurant in the 300 block of Anglers Drive.
12:48 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from the 27700 block of Silver Spur Street.
2:01 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. The caller said someone removed the license plates from a parked vehicle.
8:32 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a head injury in the 33500 block of Rushing Water Lane.
9:13 p.m. Police were called about a bear getting into trash in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
9:15 p.m. Police were called about two drunken men yelling and swearing at each other at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. They were gone by the time officers arrived.
9:39 p.m. Police were called about a bear getting into trash at a car wash in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 52
- Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
