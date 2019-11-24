Drunken woman rolling in the snow: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 10th and Yampa streets. A man appeared to be passed out in the car while the engine was idling. Officers located the man, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

4:58 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at a business in the 1300 block of Central Park Drive. A person had told an employee of a nearby business that a man threatened him with a knife. Officer located the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

10:56 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of illegal dumping in the 31500 block of Aspen Ridge Road.

11:14 a.m. Officers responded to a wildlife call in the 100 block of Valley View Court. A man reported there was a moose in his yard. Officers arrived on scene. It was an elk, and it moved out of the area.

12:54 p.m. Deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an unknown injury crash near mile marker 17 on Routt County Road 14.

3:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported assault at a facility in the 32300 block of Routt County Road 14.

6:06 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an unattended death in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

6:57 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

7:15 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. An employee at a nearby business said a man was sitting in front of the business and thought he might be drunk. Steamboat firefighters checked him out. He was fine.

7:23 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken pedestrian in an alley in the area of 12th and Yampa streets. A caller reported a woman rolling around in the snow. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate her.

11:21 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue. A man was lying on the ground and appeared to have a head injury. He was OK, and he walked to his home nearby. A Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance also responded to the scene.

Total incidents: 37

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.