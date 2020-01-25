Drunken woman found passed out downtown: The Record for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

11:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a towing business in the 2100 block of Snow Bowl Plaza. The owner of a vehicle that had been towed took the car without paying the fee. The owner eventually paid the bill and settled the matter.

4:10 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person loitering outside a liquor store in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:26 p.m. Police mediated a disturbance among family members in the 300 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

8:09 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident on Dunckley Pass near Hamilton.

8:24 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a bar in the 900 block of Yampa Street.

10:02 p.m. Police were called about a group of people using a hot tub after hours at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

11:09 p.m. An intoxicated man slipped and fell trying to get off a shuttle bus in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive. Police found him and called an ambulance because he was so drunk.

11:34 p.m. An officer found an intoxicated woman passed out at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. An ambulance arrived and medics deemed she did not need to go to the hospital. Officers gave her a courtesy ride home.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.