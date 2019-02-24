Drunken people in the road: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 23

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

2:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI, DUI per se and disregarding a traffic control device.

3:25 a.m. Deputies received a report of a missing person at Steamboat Resort.

9:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing. A woman staying at a hotel in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue had not paid her bill. Management padlocked her room while she was away. She broke the padlock, grabbed her things and left.

11:50 a.m. A person reported that a vehicle frequently parks in their lot and smokes marijuana in the 1200 block of Buckskin Drive. Officers spoke to an occupant of the vehicle and found no sign of marijuana.

1:38 p.m. Deputies were called to a skier collision at Steamboat Resort.

3:53 p.m. Officers were called about an employee of a bluegrass music festival taking place in the Knolls Parking Lot at Steamboat Resort who was fired and asked not return to the festival. He then returned to the festival.

4:26 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at Soroco Elementary School.

6:30 p.m. Deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the 300 block of Honeysuckle Drive.

8:17 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to an unknown injury motor vehicle crash at Amethyst Drive and Routt County Road 36.

10:08 p.m. A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI near Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. The man also received traffic citations for an improper left turn and a defective taillight.

10:11 p.m. Steamboat firefighters and officers responded to a report of a man who had alcohol poisoning in the 1360 block of Indian Trails.

10:59 p.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident in the 10 block of Balsam Court. A person received a text stating that someone was having a sexual relationship with their wife. The incident was passed on to deputies.

11:54 p.m. Two drunken people who were escorted out of a festival in the Upper Knoll Parking Lot were standing in the road at Eagleridge Drive and Mount Werner Circle. Officers were unable to locate them.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff's deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.