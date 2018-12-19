Drunken pedestrians: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

2:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2200 block of Downhill Drive.

4:04 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 2300 block of Après Ski Way. A Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue ambulance responded to the scene to help a person who had overdosed.

4:07 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

4:04 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

5:21 p.m. Police officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of trespass in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. A person was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass.

8:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 31

Steamboat Springs Police Department had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.