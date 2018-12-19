Drunken pedestrians: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018
December 19, 2018
Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018
2:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2200 block of Downhill Drive.
4:04 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 2300 block of Après Ski Way. A Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue ambulance responded to the scene to help a person who had overdosed.
4:07 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
4:04 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
5:21 p.m. Police officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of trespass in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. A person was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass.
8:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
Total incidents: 31
- Steamboat Springs Police Department had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- The Routt County Sheriff's Office had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to two calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
