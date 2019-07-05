Drunken pedestrians and fireworks complaints: The Record for July 4, 2019

July 4, 2019

*Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received 16 fireworks complaints on the Fourth of July.

12:59 a.m. An intoxicated man at Lincoln Avenue and Third Street asked officers for a ride home.

1:53 a.m. Officers were called about a man passed out in the entrance of a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. They found one of his friends to take care of him.

5:15 a.m. A man called police, claiming his friend was doing narcotics in his bathroom. When officers arrived, they did not find any illegal substances. They did, however, discover that the man who called police had gotten into someone’s vehicle and taken some items, including the shirt he was wearing. They arrested him on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing.

3:28 p.m. Police were called about a group of people breaking into the pool of a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

5:23 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of a structure fire from the 300 block of Vista Verde Drive in Hayden.

7:23 p.m. A person called police after finding a dog on the Spring Creek Trail. Officers helped reunite the animal with its owner.

10:22 p.m. Officers were notified of a drunken woman stumbling in and out of traffic at Fifth and Yampa streets. They were unable to locate her.

10:32 p.m. Three people were trying to get onto a bus at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue but were too drunk to do so. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters arrived and took one of the people to the hospital.

10:52 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 13th Street. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:09 p.m. A man called police after two men threatened to beat him up at a condominium complex in the 10 block of Hemlock Court. Officers arrived but could not locate the two men.

11:35 p.m. Police were notified of a highly intoxicated woman in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers contacted the woman and found she had a protection order that barred her from using alcohol. They arrested her on suspicion of violating the order.

Total incidents: 121

Steamboat officers had 89 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.