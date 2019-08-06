Drunken pedestrian: The Record for Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:48 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal bite in the 31500 block of Runaway Place.
8:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:46 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.
11:05 a.m. Officers received a report of illegal dumping near Cortina Lane and Val D’Isere Court.
1:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident near Meadow Lane and Whistler Road.
4:01 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a store in Central Park Plaza.
4:39 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and driving under a restrained license, both misdemeanors. The person received traffic citations for driving without proof of insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
4:43 p.m. An ID was confiscated from a dispensary in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:16 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment in the 10 block of Cedar Court.
10:26 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian near Walton Pond.
Total incidents: 62
- Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
