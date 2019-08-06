Drunken pedestrian: The Record for Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

1:48 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal bite in the 31500 block of Runaway Place.

8:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:46 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.

11:05 a.m. Officers received a report of illegal dumping near Cortina Lane and Val D’Isere Court.

1:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident near Meadow Lane and Whistler Road.

4:01 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a store in Central Park Plaza.

4:39 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and driving under a restrained license, both misdemeanors. The person received traffic citations for driving without proof of insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

4:43 p.m. An ID was confiscated from a dispensary in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:16 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment in the 10 block of Cedar Court.

10:26 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian near Walton Pond.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.