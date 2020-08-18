Drunken pedestrian at hospital: The Record for Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

9:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian outside a hospital in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

11:23 a.m. Police received a report of a theft in the 1100 block of Soda Ridge Way.

11:54 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

12:46 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 23000 block of Schussmark Trail in Oak Creek.

1:01 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

1:55 p.m. Police were called about criminal mischief at the Howelsen Skate Park.

1:56 p.m. Police were called about criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

4:41 p.m. Police were called about a theft at a storage unit in the 2600 block of Jacob Circle.

4:48 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 900 block of Merritt Street.

8:41 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:28 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a lodge in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.