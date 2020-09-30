Drunken pedestrian at gas station: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

1:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear incident in the 1200 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.

9:18 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 300 block of Crabapple Court.

11:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue medics were called to assist an unconscious person at a business in the 3400 block of Airport Circle.

4:23 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

4:52 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:17 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Routt County roads 33 and 33B.

9:08 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

11:08 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 1800 block of Sunlight Drive.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.