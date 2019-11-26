Drunken man taken to hospital after twisting his ankle: The Record for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

10:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a welfare check on a drunken man outside a bank in the 2200 block of Curve Plaza. He was taken to the hospital for detox.

11:48 a.m. Steamboat Spring Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a two-car collision in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Both drivers refused medical care.

2:42 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a drunken man complaining of ankle pain outside a liquor store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He told firefighters he twisted his ankle and was taken to the hospital, either for the injury or for detox.

2:59 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a vehicle that drove off the road at mile marker 152 along U.S. Highway 40. The driver refused medical care.

5:46 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man who fell out of a Steamboat Springs Transit bus at the Sundance at Fish Creek bus stop. Officers found him a few blocks away and had him taken to the hospital for detox.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.