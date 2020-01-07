Drunken man refuses to sleep in own hotel room: The Record for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

12:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers checked on a drunken man outside a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. He was OK.

1:32 a.m. Police were called about a man yelling in the courtyard of a condominium complex in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive. Officers arrived and learned the man had locked himself out of his unit and was trying to get someone to let him in. A security company eventually helped the man get into his home.

1:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

1:40 a.m. Officers checked on a drunken man found lying on a bench outside a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. He told officers he was fine.

2:12 a.m. Deputies received a report of a missing person from the 59400 block of Routt County Road 129 near Clark.

3:17 a.m. A drunken man was causing a disturbance at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle where he was staying. Security officials told the man to return to his room, but he refused. They eventually convinced him to go to bed before police arrived.

1:35 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.

8:14 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

11:48 p.m. Police received a noise complaint about a loud party in the 2300 block of Val d’Isere Circle. Officers responded, but the caller gave them the wrong address. The partiers were never found.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.