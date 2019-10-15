Drunken man picks fight with restaurant patrons: The Record for Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

1:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a dog in distress at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street. Officers arrived but did not find any distressed animals.

3:40 a.m. A bear got into a dumpster at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers issued a citation to the business for allegedly failing to secure the trash.

9:49 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft in the 4000 block of Baker Way.

10:17 a.m. Police received a report of a neglected dog at a hotel room in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. Officers checked on the dog and determined it was OK.

2:46 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 142 along U.S. Highway 40.

4:32 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a report of an elevator emergency at a fitness center in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:07 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called about an unconscious person at a fitness center in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:37 p.m. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man trying to start fights with patrons of a restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers mediated the situation and issued the man a court summons.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.