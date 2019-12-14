Drunken man in parking lot: The Record for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken man stumbling around a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers gave the man a courtesy ride home.
4:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover at U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 52. No one was injured, and deputies helped to arrange a tow truck to take away the vehicle.
9:12 a.m. Police received a report of a theft from a business in the 300 block of Bearview Court.
11:03 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted someone with a reported head injury in the 200 block of Harvest Drive in Hayden.
11:28 a.m. Officers were called about a fight in the 1400 block of Conestoga Circle.
2:03 p.m. Police were called about a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
4:39 p.m. Deputies were called to conduct a welfare check in the 24000 block of Routt County Road 25 near Oak Creek.
Total incidents: 50
- Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
