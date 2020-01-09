Drunken man found lying in the snow: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

1:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

12:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found a man sleeping inside a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. They arrested him on suspicion of criminal trespassing and violating a protection order.

1:21 a.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding someone using a loud machine to remove snow at 11th and Oak streets.

3:28 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a skier collision at Steamboat Resort.

5:35 p.m. Neighbors were arguing over snow removal in the 2300 block of Val d’Isere Circle. Some kids had kicked snow into a shared parking area. A resident who plows the area got upset. Officers were called to mediate the situation.

7:06 p.m. Two men allegedly stood outside a bar posing as employees and asked people to pay a cover charge in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The bar owner called police, but the men left before officers arrived.

8:35 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 68A and U.S. Highway 40.

9:35 p.m. Police were called about loud music at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. Officers contacted the residents who were responsible and told them to quiet down.

9:53 p.m. A resident got a call from someone claiming to be an old friend and asking where the resident lived. The resident did not recognize the caller and notified police.

11:58 p.m. A driver saw an intoxicated man lying in the snow in the 2300 block of Downhill Drive. He had been out there for awhile and was wet and cold when officers found him. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters took him to the hospital to be treated for any cold injuries.

Total incidents: 69

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.