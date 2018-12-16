Drunken man falls on ice: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

12:55 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a person on suspicion of DUI, DUI per se and harassment. The person also received a traffic citation for careless driving.

1:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of possible counterfeit at a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. An officer determined that three suspicious $100 bills were legitimate.

2:02 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man passed out in the fetal position in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man had fallen on the ice but declined medical care. Officers gave him a lift home.

2:29 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault in Gondola Square. A woman went to the emergency room after being involved in a fight. The incident is under investigation.

2:49 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

Recommended Stories For You

10:30 a.m. Deputies and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash near mile marker seven of Routt County Road 25 near Oak Creek.

12:07 p.m. Firefighters were called to help people stuck in an elevator in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

6:34 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken man banging on the window of a car near a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. They were unable to locate the man.

7:06 p.m. A Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance was called to assist ski patrol at the Howelsen Rodeo Grounds. A person was having a seizure.

9:37 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to a drunken man in the 600 block of Yampa Street who was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and then to the Routt County Detention Center for detox.

10:33 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken couple getting into a car. A man fell down as he tried to enter the vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the pair.

Total incidents: 34

Steamboat police had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.