Drunken man falls asleep in hotel lobby: The Record for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

1:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 3500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

5:01 a.m. Police were notified of a bear getting into dumpsters in the 2500 block of Apres Ski Way. The animal had left the area by the time officers arrived.

6:31 a.m. An employee was working the front desk of a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue when an intoxicated man stumbled into the lobby. He was not a guest there but tried to sleep on the floor. Officers helped to find a sober friend to take the man home.

1:05 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a building that got struck by lightning in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. An employee working at a computer inside the building said the lightning strike caused a sudden power spike, which fried some electrical equipment, creating smoke. Firefighters investigated to ensure the building was free of flames.

2:58 p.m. A homeowner called officers to report the theft of $2,000 worth of items, including a drone, from his garage in the 200 block of Hilltop Parkway. Police are investigating the incident.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:45 p.m. A bear has reportedly been living under a resident’s trailer and eating trash in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the animal.

7:47 p.m. Officers assisted a woman who ran out of gas in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.

11:59 p.m. A bear was eating out of unsecured trash cans in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. Officers shot it with a less-lethal round to scare away the animal.

Total incidents: 37

Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.