Drunken man face-plants on sidewalk: The Record for Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

12:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a disturbance at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive. A woman was visiting her aunt from out of state when they got into an argument. The aunt forced her niece to leave, and the niece had no place to go. Officers gave her a courtesy ride to a nearby hotel.

8:12 a.m. A car was stolen at a tire shop in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The doors had been left unlocked, and the keys were in the ignition after some work had been done to it. By the time the owner arrived to pick up the vehicle, it was gone.

9:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called about a dog that had bitten its owner at a residence in the 26800 block of Routt County Road 33A. The puncture wound required a visit to the hospital.

3:38 p.m. A drunken man was causing a disturbance outside of a business in the 2100 block of Curve Court. Officers arrived and told him to leave.

4:40 p.m. A caller reported that a speeding vehicle almost hit a family as they were crossing the street at Chinook Lane and Jackpine Court. Officers pulled over the driver, who said she was not speeding but should have been driving slower in that area.

4:55 p.m. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 101 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden. One person was taken to the hospital.

9:45 p.m. Deputies assisted in investigating several possible burglaries in the 400 block of Bell Avenue.

11:17 p.m. An officer observed a drunken man stumble and fall face-first onto a sidewalk in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. His friend, who did not appear intoxicated, hailed a taxi for them.

Total incidents: 64

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.