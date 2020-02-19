Drunken man at bank: The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

8:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of harassment from the 1400 block of Conestoga Circle.

10:38 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 400 block of Laurel Street.

1:22 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a head injury in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

1:31 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian at a bank in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

1:55 p.m. Police were called about someone trespassing at a liquor store in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:08 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:11 p.m. Police were called about someone trespassing at the Meadows Parking Lot at Steamboat Resort.

9:47 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence, having fake license plates, not having proof of valid insurance, driving the wrong way in a one-way, making a prohibited U-turn, failing to use a turn signal, careless driving and having an open marijuana container in the vehicle.

10:36 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from a lodge in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.