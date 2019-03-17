Drunken man arrested after stealing car, driving to Hayden : The Record for Saturday, March 16

Saturday, March 16, 2019

9:23 a.m. A dog was found at Steamboat Resort.

9:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of harassment. A man yelled at another man walking his dog, saying the dog-owner owed him money near the 21500 block of Second Avenue in Milner.

11:33 a.m. A person complained that a neighbor had harassed him about 7 weeks earlier in the 700 block of Oak Street. He had since moved out of the residence but wanted to file a complaint.

12:15 p.m. A person reported that someone else was being harassed via text at a store in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:31 p.m. Two moose were blocking the front door of a residence in the 1700 block of Alexandre Way.

2:54 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a person on suspicion of harassment.

3:42 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported animal bite in the area of Elk River Estates.

6:08 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of driving with a revoked or suspended driver's license.

6:39 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone who was unconscious at Yampa and Sixth streets.

8:11 p.m. An employee of a store in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue said a woman came in and yelled at her about the high price of items.

11:18 p.m. Officers responded to a report of domestic violence in the city. Two people were arrested in connection to the incident.

11:20 p.m. A person started their vehicle to warm it up at a bowling alley in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza, and it was gone when they returned. Hayden Police Department officers located the vehicle. A man was arrested by Steamboat police on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and by Hayden police on suspicion of DUI. He also received traffic summons for driving without a valid license and speeding 10 to 19 miles per hour over the limit.

11:27 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff's deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.