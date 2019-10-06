Drunken fight: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

1:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza, where a man and woman were in an argument.

1:40 a.m. A drunken man was passed out on the ground in the area of the Gondola Transit Center. He was transported to the hospital.

2:10 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI. He was also cited for speeding 10 to 19 miles per hour over the speed limit.

11:24 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a juvenile shoplifting from a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash near Routt County Road 14 and Colorado Highway 131.

12:24 p.m. In the 1600 block of Cornice Court, a person reported that glass might’ve been shot by a pellet gun between Wednesday and Saturday. There was a small hole and a spider of broken glass in the window.

1:28 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a juvenile shoplifting at a store in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The kid returned the property, and the store owner did not want to press charges.

1:33 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a woman who crashed on her bike and lost consciousness near the base of Steamboat Resort.

8:15 p.m. A restaurant refused to serve a highly intoxicated man at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. The man became angry when he was being escorted out and began throwing punches and kicking. A patron intervened, and then the two got into an altercation. The drunken man fell to the floor and became unresponsive. Steamboat firefighters transported him to the hospital. Charges are pending, depending on his injuries.

9:53 p.m. Deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

