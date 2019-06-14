Drunken fight club: The Record for Thursday, June 13, 2019

Thursday, June 13, 2019

6:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear eating out of a dumpster that was overflowing in the 2700 block of Cross Timbers Trail. Officers shot the animal with a less-lethal round to scare it away.

2:48 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called about an illegal burn at a business in the 60800 block of Routt County Road 129 near Clark. The burn turned out to be a bonfire employees had lit for guests.

3:29 p.m. Police received a civil complaint from a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A woman hit another woman’s car with her shopping cart, which sparked an argument between them.

5:05 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Two men who had been staying there were unhappy with their room and demanded a refund. Even though employees granted them a refund, the men refused to leave until the money was deposited in their bank account, which could have taken hours or a day. They eventually left.

5:17 p.m. A man who just got a job at a business in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers when he got fired after two days of employment. He claimed his former boss refused to pay him for the hours he worked.

9:13 pm. Officers were called about a bear cub that got into the lobby of a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

11:13 p.m. Another bear got trapped inside the laundry room of a condominium complex in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers opened the door and used a less-lethal round to scare the bear away.

11:18 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at a restaurant in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Two men were reportedly outside, playing a game in which they punched each other in the face. A third man acted as a referee. One of the men was bleeding from his face, and the caller was concerned about the men, who appeared intoxicated. They left before officers arrived.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

