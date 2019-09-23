Drunken driver crashes into Walton Creek: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

7:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a reports of a bear that was seen in the area of Dream Island Plaza.

8:34 a.m. A person reported to officers that a window was broken in the 500 block of Wyatt Drive.

9:01 a.m. Officers were called to a reported burglary in the 1900 block of 13th Street. A person broke in and took a vehicle from the business.

9:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Yampa Area Fire Protection District medics were called to a report of an unknown injury motor vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 134 near Toponas.

1:57 p.m. Deputies assisted motorists near mile marker 128 on U.S. Highway 40 west of Steamboat Springs. A truck hauling hay lost a few bales, which damaged cars and briefly closed the highway as deputies and residents cleared the hay from the road.

2:10 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person who was having breathing difficulty in the area of Dry Lake.

3:07 p.m. Officers and Steamboat medics were called to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into Walton Creek in the 3100 block of Chinook Lane. The driver was transported to the hospital for medical care. He received multiple citations for traffic offenses, including misdemeanor DUI.

7:40 p.m. Officers noted a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Officers spoke to the person in the vehicle, who had a legitimate reason to be there.

9:13 p.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious incident on Routt County Road 29 near Oak Creek.

11:28 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Officers mediated an argument.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.