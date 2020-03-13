Drunken disturbance: The Record for Thursday, March 12, 2020
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that broke into a chicken coop and ate several chickens in the 200 block of River Road. Officers scared the bear away.
10:02 a.m. Police were called about someone making threatening remarks over some dogs that were running off leash at a dog park in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.
1:14 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting from a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.
1:18 p.m. Police received a second report of shoplifting from the same hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.
1:27 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Downhill Drive. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, weaving, having a restrained license and not having proof of insurance.
2:42 p.m. Police were called about a snowboard that allegedly was stolen outside a sporting goods store in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.
3:15 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man passed out on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. The man was not drunk, just taking a nap.
3:22 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a collision between two skiers at Steamboat Resort.
5:45 p.m. Police pulled over a vehicle for having expired license plates in the 3000 block of Chinook Lane. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving and having expired plates.
7:49 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.
7:53 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man causing a disturbance at Steamboat Resort. Officers were unable to locate him.
Total incidents: 57
- Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
