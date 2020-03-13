Drunken disturbance: The Record for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Thursday, March 12, 2020

2:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that broke into a chicken coop and ate several chickens in the 200 block of River Road. Officers scared the bear away.

10:02 a.m. Police were called about someone making threatening remarks over some dogs that were running off leash at a dog park in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.

1:14 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting from a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

1:18 p.m. Police received a second report of shoplifting from the same hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

1:27 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Downhill Drive. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, weaving, having a restrained license and not having proof of insurance.

2:42 p.m. Police were called about a snowboard that allegedly was stolen outside a sporting goods store in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

3:15 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man passed out on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. The man was not drunk, just taking a nap.

3:22 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a collision between two skiers at Steamboat Resort.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:45 p.m. Police pulled over a vehicle for having expired license plates in the 3000 block of Chinook Lane. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving and having expired plates.

7:49 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

7:53 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man causing a disturbance at Steamboat Resort. Officers were unable to locate him.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.