Drunk pedestrian: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 30
Thursday, Dec. 30
5:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs police officers responded to a report of trespassing on Lincoln Avenue.
7:54 a.m. Officers were called to a hit-and-run vehicle crash on Eighth Street and Oak Street.
8:53 a.m. Officers assisted a driver in the 2600 block of Apres Ski Way.
12:05 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a local business.
1:15 p.m. Officers were called to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 90
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
