Drunk pedestrian: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 30

Thursday, Dec. 30

5:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs police officers responded to a report of trespassing on Lincoln Avenue.

7:54 a.m. Officers were called to a hit-and-run vehicle crash on Eighth Street and Oak Street.

8:53 a.m. Officers assisted a driver in the 2600 block of Apres Ski Way.

12:05 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a local business.

1:15 p.m. Officers were called to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 90

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

