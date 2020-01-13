Drunk pedestrian: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 12

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

10:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue. No injuries were reported.

11:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Morgan Court after receiving a report about a person who fell.

7:48 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Moraine Court.

8:47 p.m. There was a drunk pedestrian in the area of Après Ski Way and Alpenglow Way.

8:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident at a business in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.