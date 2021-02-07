Drunk on a shuttle: The Record for Saturday Feb. 7

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021

6:10 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Transit bus driver called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers about a truck and snowmobile trailer that was parked in the bus turnaround near the Fairfield Inn. When an officer arrived, the truck and trailer had been moved.

10:49 a.m. Officers got a call about several dogs that were off leash and in the road near the Spring Creek Parking Lot. An animal control officer stayed in the area, spoke to the owners and educated them about leash laws.

12:54 p.m. A shuttle service picked up a passenger that appeared to be intoxicated on their way to the airport. In the shuttle, the drunken person refused to wear a mask and picked fights with several other passengers when asked to put one on. At another stop, where the shuttle was supposed to pick up more passengers, the obnoxious passenger was asked to leave the bus. After leaving the bus, the person called police. When police arrived they took the person to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to be evaluated

2:52 p.m. Police received a call of a couch that had been dumped near the 1800 block of Shield Drive. Officers took a report.

4:19 p.m. Police were called by a witness to a verbal argument in the Safeway parking lot. One person, who later spoke with police, was sitting in their car when another vehicle swung into a parking spot next to them. They felt the vehicle was dangerously close to their vehicle and swung in fast. They rolled down the window and told the other driver to slow down. This escalated into the verbal argument. When police returned to the parking lot with a description, the vehicle of the other person had left.

10:30 p.m. Officers got a call about a man who was stumbling in the road, apparently intoxicated. Before police could arrive, the man got on a public bus. Officers were able to make contact with the man, who asserted he was okay and on his way home.

Total incidents: 72

• Steamboat officers responded to 40 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record