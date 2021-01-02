Drunk on a fire escape: The Record for Friday, Jan. 1
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
3:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of loud music near the 2600 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers were unable to locate the music.
3:18 a.m. Officers responded to a highly intoxicated person that was stuck on a fire escape near 10th Street and Yampa Street in Steamboat. The person was able to get down safely.
10:24 a.m. Officers got a report of two bears going toward a trash can near the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way. The call was turned over to wildlife officers.
11:37 a.m. Officers responded to the report of paint on a public bathroom near Little Toots Park. Officers took a report and are investigating the incident.
3:45 p.m. Officers took a report from one neighbor who felt another neighbor’s complaints to their homeowner’s association was harassment, near the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.
11:03 p.m. Officers received a report of loud noise and yelling coming from a hotel room near the 2000 block of Village Inn Court. It was a parent trying to quiet down their children who did not want to go to bed.
Total incidents: 40
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to eight calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
