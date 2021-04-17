Drunk man: The Record for Friday, April 16

Friday, April 16

7:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a family disturbance in the 200 block of Washington Avenue in Hayden.

10:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of an underage person with marijuana in the 45 block of Maple Street. Officers issued a warning.

12:48 p.m. Officers received an emergency notification from an alarm accidentally set off at Steamboat Resort.

5:16 p.m. Officers responded to a report from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. security guards who said a man was heavily intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue later transported the man to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

10:54 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated man wandering through traffic on Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the man.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.