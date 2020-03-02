Drunk man at wrong hotel: The Record for Sunday, March1

Sunday, March 1, 2020

1:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called by someone who observed an intoxicated man attempting to get into a vehicle at Oak and Sixth streets. The officer was able to make contact with the man before he drove anywhere and gave him a ride home.

1:56 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding more than 20 mph over the limit and having both an open alcohol container and an open marijuana container inside the vehicle.

3:06 a.m. Police responded to a call regarding a group of people causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. The group wanted to leave, and so they did.

11 a.m. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Resort Drive when a disagreement started after one person bumped the car door of the vehicle parked next to them. One person asked the other if they wanted to fight. They both left.

12:36 p.m. Police were called to the report of a theft at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man said his locker had been broken into, and the contents stolen. Officers were able to help him find that his stuff was actually in a different locker.

4:24 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a man who had been asked to leave a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. He was refusing to do so, so police issued a trespass warning.

4:55 p.m. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance in the lobby of a hotel in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue. It wasn’t the hotel at which the man was staying, so officers helped him find the right hotel.

5:13 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 36000 block of Tree Haus Drive. They found heavy smoke coming from the kitchen, but no occupants inside. Firefighters were able to locate the origin of the fire in or near the kitchen and extinguish it.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.