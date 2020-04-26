Drunk dumpster kicking: The Record for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Saturday, April 25, 2020

2:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint about loud music in the 700 block of Mountain Village Circle. The people agreed to turn it down.

7:20 a.m. Police responded to a report of someone who captured a cat in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The cat was picked up by animal control and taken to a shelter.

8:29 a.m. Officers responded to a call about a person who was yelling and cussing at an employee regarding a face mask dispute at business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Police were unable to make contact with the person who caused the disturbance.

1:39 p.m. Police responded to a report of a possible public health violation at a park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court. The people were informed of the public health order.

1:48 p.m. Officers responded to a call from someone who reported being filmed by their neighbor while working on a fence in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. The complaint is related to a years-long property line dispute.

3:23 p.m. Police responded to call about a possible social-distancing violation near the river in the 1200 Block of Lincoln Avenue. Everyone was in compliance of the public heath order.

4:29 p.m. Officers reported a wallet had been found on Yampa Street and turned into police.

8:27 p.m. Police responded to a highly intoxicated person kicking a dumpster in the 1900 block Walton Creek Road. The person was contacted and taken to the hospital.

9:58 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

Total incidents: 32

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.