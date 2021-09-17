Drunk driving downtown: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 16

Thursday, Sept. 16

9:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

1:48 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of wildlife roaming around in the 43 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa.

2:33 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal outside of a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

3:54 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of threats at a business in the 60000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

7:33 p.m. Officers received a report about an intoxicated driver on Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

10:32 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint at a business in the 500 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 59

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.