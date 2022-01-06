Drunk disturbance: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 6
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022
1:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.
11:05 a.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
2:07 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an incident of trespassing along Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.
2:30 p.m. Officers responded to a car crash on Tenth Street and Lincoln Avenue. No injuries were reported.
7:46 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to an intoxicated person causing a disturbance at a gas station on South Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 65
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
