Drunk at the laundromat: The Record for Monday, March 23, 2020

Monday, March 23, 2020

2:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious person reportedly standing outside a man’s window in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. When officers arrived, they found no one outside.

6:41 a.m. Police received a cold report of a theft somewhere in the Steamboat area.

10:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of threats from the 25000 block of Bella Vista Circle.

1:15 p.m. Deputies were called about a drug violation that resulted after a vehicle drove into a ditch at South Sharp Street and East Main Street in Oak Creek.

2:37 p.m. Deputies received a report of shots fired along the Spring Creek Trail.

3:22 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man at a laundromat in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. After an evaluation, the man was deemed to be OK.

4:24 p.m. Police received a report of an armed person in the Dream Island mobile home park. It turned out to be a man who legally bought a pellet gun from a nearby gun store.

8:36 p.m. A resident called police, believing someone was lurking outside a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. Officers checked the area but found no one.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

