Drunk at the bus stop: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 30

Sunday, Dec. 30, 2019

2:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a condominium unit in the 2000 block of Longthong Road for a suspicious incident.

7:54 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a wildlife call in the 1600 block of Ranch Road.

10:52 a.m. A theft was reported in the 500 block of Oak Street.

3:49 p.m. There was a motor vehicle crash near mile marker 5 on Routt County Road 36. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded along with Steamboat police.

4:17 p.m. A car was reported stolen from the area of the intersection of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

5:08 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.

10:15 p.m. There was a drunken pedestrian at a bus stop at Central Park Plaza.

10:35 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was noticed in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road, near Rotary Park.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.