Drunk and resisting officers: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13

12:01 a.m. A caller reported that their vehicle had been stolen in the 1400 block of 13th Street. Someone else had driven the man’s car to drop him off, but the car wasn’t where it was supposed to be. It wasn’t stolen but had died in the friend’s driveway.

12:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers spoke to a highly intoxicated man near Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers sent him home with a sober friend.

9:32 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Routt County Roads 178 and 179.

10:54 a.m. Deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Circle in Oak Creek.

11:53 a.m. Officers were called to a reported theft involving a juvenile at a store in Central Park Plaza.

1:36 p.m. An employee discovered a person was using a trailer behind the store as a shelter in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

2 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of DUI and failure to notify police of an accident. She was also cited for careless driving and driving without proof of insurance.

2:13 p.m. Deputies were called to an unknown injury crash near Routt County Road 33 and Bench Lane near Oak Creek.

2:31 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 40 west of Hayden. A person was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony possession of more than 12 ounces of marijuana and one count of misdemeanor violation of a protection order. He also was cited for displaying expired license plates.

8:16 p.m. A drunken person complained about noise coming from their neighbor’s dinner party in the 700 block of Pine Street. About 30 minutes later, police were called to a reported disturbance at the same address. It was a normal dinner party that wasn’t too loud.

10:23 p.m. Deputies and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to an unknown injury crash west of Mount Harris Canyon on U.S. 40.

10:47 p.m. Deputies assisted a motorist in the area of Routt County Road 15 and Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

11:22 p.m. Officers were contacted about a extremely drunken man in a taxi in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital.

11:29 p.m. A person called officers concerned about a drunken man in the area of the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers couldn’t locate the man.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019

10:56 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Routt County Road 205.

4:30 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident at the Rabbit Ears West Summit Trailhead.

5:11 p.m. Deputies and North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to investigate a report of smoke near Routt County Roads 56 and 129.

5:20 p.m. North Routt and Steamboat firefighters were called to a reported wildland fire on private property in the 50600 block of Semotan Drive near Steamboat. Less than an acre of dry grass and trees had caught flame. When North Routt firefighters arrived on the scene, there were no visible flames, but smoke was visible. Community members were using shovels to contain the fire. Steamboat firefighters were called off the scene. North Routt firefighters left the scene that night.

5:36 p.m. Troopers arrested a person on suspicion of felony DUI and four misdemeanors: attempting to elude officers, resisting officers, driving under a restrained license and violation of a protection order. He also received traffic citations for careless driving, having an open alcohol beverage container and not wearing a seat belt.

6:30 p.m. A person reported a car key was stolen in the Steamboat area, though they weren’t sure exactly where it happened. Officers are investigating.

6:43 p.m. A person reported a ring was taken from a bag at a business in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

