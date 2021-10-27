Drugs at the gym: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 26
8:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint about an animal in the 2800 block of Downhill Plaza.
12:07 p.m. Officers received a call about illegal drugs used inside a gym in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:03 p.m. Officers were called to a theft from a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:33 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
10:46 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear inside a dumpster in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.
Total incidents: 32
• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
