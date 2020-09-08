Drug violation: The Record for Monday, Sept. 7, 2020

Monday, Sept. 7, 2020

1:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a drug violation at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.

8:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 400 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

9:02 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

2:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help people stuck in a broken elevator at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

3:26 p.m. Deputies received a report of shots fired along U.S. Forest Service Road 440 in North Routt.

9:03 p.m. Police were called about an illegal burn at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.