Drug trafficking report: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 2

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2021

7:41 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report from a man who said another driver was aggressively tailgating him outside of Dream Island Plaza. Deputies searched the area but could not locate the driver.

7:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a woman visiting from out of town who said her vehicle was hit while parked outside a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers took a report.

9:49 a.m. Deputies received an anonymous tip about a drug trafficking case across Routt County. Deputies are investigating.

5:00 p.m. A woman visiting from out of town told officers her boyfriend left her stranded in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road after an argument. Officers contacted the woman’s boyfriend and mediated the situation.

10:10 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who said his adult son was refusing to leave his apartment in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle after the two had an argument. Officers searched the area, and the son was gone by the time they arrived.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.