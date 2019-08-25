Drug paraphernalia at a store: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019

1:21 a.m. A man was asked to leave a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue and was causing problems at the bar. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers talked to him and told him he was not welcome back at the bar.

1:58 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of DUI. The person was also cited for having an open alcohol beverage container and careless driving.

3:09 a.m. Officers received a report from a person in the Steamboat area who saw posts on social media that concerned them. The posts were related to drug activity.

5:08 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Conestoga Circle. Officers conducted 48 traffic stops Saturday as part of the nationwide Mother’s Against Drunk Driving Saturation Saturday initiative. Steamboat police did not locate any impaired drivers in the saturation patrol.

6:47 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District medics responded to a report of an unattended death in the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Hayden.

7:45 a.m. Officers received a report of an unattended death. A family member found an elderly woman dead at a home in the 10 block of Butcherknife Alley.

10:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an interior gas leak in the 1100 block of Fairway Woods.

11:10 a.m. An employee at a store in the 1800 block of Shield Drive reported finding alleged drug paraphernalia on some furniture stored behind the building. At 5:32 p.m., they contacted officers again as they located a person in a camper on the premises. Officers issued the person a trespass warning.

11:28 a.m. Officers responded to a reported assault. An ex-roommate had returned to a house to retrieve her belongings and allegedly slapped the person who still lived there. Officers talked to the roommates.

12:02 p.m. Officers were called to a reported animal bite in the 2200 block of Val D’Isere Circle.

2:46 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear at Whistler Road and Walton Creek.

3:59 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 40300 block of Routt County Road 183 near Hayden.

7:07 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics assisted someone who had a traumatic injury at Steamboat Bike Park .

7:17 p.m. Two moose were in the area of Medicine Springs and Village drives. They weren’t doing anything out of the ordinary. Officers notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

7:21 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics assisted someone who was bleeding at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street.

7:46 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 2700 block of Brandon Circle near Steamboat.

8:45 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 10 block of Cypress Court.

9:56 p.m. A person reported they’d seen someone trying to get into a van, kicking and hitting the vehicle at Casey’s Pond. Officers could not find anybody in the area.

10:05 p.m. Deputies responded to a 911 hang up in the 23600 block of Routt County Road 25 near Oak Creek. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters and Steamboat Fire Rescue medics responded to assist someone who had alcohol poisoning. A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and cited for careless driving.

10:27 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident on U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass.

Total incidents: 110