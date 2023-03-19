Drug bust on I-70 near Gypsum yields 13 pounds of fentanyl pills

The Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team intercepted 13 pounds of fentanyl and 128 grams of cocaine in an eastbound vehicle on Interstate 70 near Gypsum.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

On March 8, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team contacted a vehicle that was headed east on Interstate 70 near Gypsum for traffic violations.

After the multi-jurisdictional team’s responders observed further criminal activity, a K-9 unit was deployed. According to an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office media release Friday, March 17, the K-9 alerted his handler near the back door on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team discovered 128 grams of cocaine in a backpack inside the car. Additionally, authorities found 13 pounds of M30 fentanyl pills hidden inside the spare tire compartment of the vehicle.

The release identified the driver as a 24-year-old man from Auburn, Washington. The suspect is detained at the Eagle County jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

He faces felony charges for the distribution, possession and importation of cocaine, the distribution and possession of fentanyl, and for conspiracy.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is urging individuals with more information about the suspect or this crime to call them. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can use the Eagle County Crime Stoppers Hotline to share information, or by using the P3 Tips website or app.

“If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers,” the release states.