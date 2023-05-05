Drop off leftover paint at June event
The Steamboat Springs PaintCare event by the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will allow people to dispose of or pickup free paint in June.
Households and businesses can safely discard of leftover paint, stain or varnish. Limits may apply to businesses, though.
The event will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24, at the Steamboat Springs Middle School.
Register at paint-steamboat-springs.eventbrite.com.
PaintCare will not accept leaking or unlabeled containers, aerosol spray paints, containers larger than five gallons, paint thinner, solvents, motor oil and other chemicals.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.