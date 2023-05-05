Drop off leftover paint at June event

The Steamboat Springs PaintCare event by the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will allow people to dispose of or pickup free paint in June.

Households and businesses can safely discard of leftover paint, stain or varnish. Limits may apply to businesses, though.

The event will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24, at the Steamboat Springs Middle School.

Register at paint-steamboat-springs.eventbrite.com .

PaintCare will not accept leaking or unlabeled containers, aerosol spray paints, containers larger than five gallons, paint thinner, solvents, motor oil and other chemicals.